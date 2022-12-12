NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation last week in New Castle.

Michael Brooks is charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related drug paraphernalia violations, according to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail following a search Thursday in New Castle.

According to a post on the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Facebook page, investigators conducted a search in the 200 block of South 1st St. During that search, they reportedly seized 339 pink capsules containing suspected fentanyl, a plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232 in cash, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun.

Brooks was arraigned Friday, and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 20.