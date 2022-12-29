POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing charges after using a stolen credit card to purchase lottery tickets, according to a report.

Michael Lucicosky, 40, is charged with receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

A Poland man was going to his car at approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 10 when he saw a man in a ski mask trying to enter his vehicle, according to a complaint filed in Struthers Municipal Court. Officers met with the man on Nov. 12, where he reported his wallet — containing his driver’s license and credit and debit cards — was stolen.

On Nov. 15, the man notified police that his credit card was used at an Ohio Lottery kiosk at the Giant Eagle in Poland, where officers were able to identify Lucicosky by security footage, according to the report.

He is expected to appear in court Friday morning.