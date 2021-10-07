Man facing charges after Lawrence County drug bust

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County’s district attorney reported the seizure of drugs, including suspected heroin and crack cocaine, during a search on Wednesday night.

Detectives from the District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division, New Castle City Narcotics, Union Township Police Department, Pulaski Police Department and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 1000 block of Butler Ave.

Investigators reported seizing 107.9 grams of suspected heroin, 26.48 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 10.2 grams of uncut suspected cocaine, two digital scales, two cell phones and $535 in cash.

A man living in the apartment, Glen Samuels, was arrested on a parole violation with felony drug charges pending.

He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday.