MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is charged with felonious assault after accusations that he beat a victim to the point of unconsciousness and left him lying in the street.

Brookfield officers were called to the 8200 block of Ulp Street Sunday night after suspect Richard Couturiaux, 39, ran from the scene of the beating, according to a report.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the wife of the victim, who said the cause of the argument was a previous relationship between herself and Couturiaux while she and her husband were separated, the report stated.

The wife continued that Couturiaux ran across his yard to jump the victim in the street. The wife’s son attempted to stop the argument, but Couturiaux then tackled the victim and the son to the street, the report stated.

After repeating this, the victim lost consciousness and Couturiaux punched and kicked him in the head repeatedly, the report stated. When the son tried to pull the suspect away, the woman said Couturiaux struck him as well.

Couturiaux then returned to the backyard of a residence on Ulp Street.

Police said there were four witnesses to the assault.

When noting the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, the officers decided to arrest the suspect on the charge of felonious assault and assault for the strike on the wife’s son. They reported that he was disorderly when they arrested him and took him to the Trumbull County Jail.

Brookfield EMS was called and the victim was transported to the hospital with his wife. Police said they were later informed that the victim was treated for a facial fracture, dislocated jaw and brain bleeds.