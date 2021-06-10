Man facing charges, accused of threatening woman, breaking into her Boardman home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing charges after breaking into a woman’s house and later threatening her, according to a report.

Boardman police said they were called to Ferncliff Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. on June 7 after neighbors told police a woman was screaming that a man was in her house with a gun.

The woman met police outside of her home and told them that Dominick Smith, 30, entered her house through an attic window and confronted her with a handgun in her living room.

Boardman police called Smith on his cell phone, and he told police he was not at the house and said he was out with friends before hanging up, a report said.

After officers confirmed Smith was no longer in the house, the woman told police Smith, who is the father of her child, pointed a green camouflage handgun at her and cursed at her.

The woman told police that Smith took her Louis Vuitton wallet containing her ID, credit cards and about $300 in cash, according to a report.

Police found a brick inside the house and a broken basement window, and they do not know if Smith climbed to enter the attic window.

Police noted the victim had filed reports on June 5 and 6 in regards to Smith assaulting her and threatening to come to her home.

On June 6, the woman told officers over the phone that Smith assaulted her and broke her jaw the previous day, and she had started to receive threatening phone calls from Smith and another unidentified individual, a report said.

She told police Smith threatened to come to her house and damage her property. She also told police she received 20 phone calls from Smith since June 5 and additional text messages from an unidentified individual.

Boardman police arrested Smith on Midlothian Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He is being held in the Mahoning County Justice Center without bond and is charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence, intimidation and retaliation.

Smith previously faced charges after a police chase in March and arrested on drug trafficking charges in 2017.