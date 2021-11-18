Man facing charges, accused of inappropriate touching at Warren store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man that they say inappropriately touched himself at a local business.

William Walker, 30, was arrested last Friday on a warrant for a public indecency charge.

According to a police report, Walker was identified as the suspect who performed a sex act on himself at Hoda’s Smoke Shop earlier this month.

A female clerk working in the store reported the incident on November 1.

She said the man purchased a Gatorade. After buying the drink, she said he stopped at the front door, took out his penis and began performing a sex act on himself

The man stood at the door for about seven minutes before leaving the store, retrieving a bag from under the clerk’s car and walking off.

Police reviewed the security footage and saw the man pause at the door, but the angle of the camera could not confirm what he was doing there as the man was facing the door.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 28.

He’s currently free on bond.