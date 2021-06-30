Man facing charge related to Youngstown triple shooting previously served prison for manslaughter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested on a weapons charge in connection with a Youngstown triple shooting Saturday once served prison time for manslaughter.

Robert B. Parker, 40, is free on $8,000 bond on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Parker was charged during the investigation into a shooting Saturday at an event at Hine Street and Augusta Avenue that injured three people.

City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian confirmed late Tuesday that Parker’s charge is related to the shooting.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said none of the victims from Saturday’s shooting sustained life threatening injuries. He said the investigation is still ongoing and he would not comment when asked if detectives believe more than one person fired a gun.

An incident report for the shooting has not been made available.

There was some sort of altercation preceding the shooting, but Foley said he was not sure what they may have been about.

In January of 2016, Parker was sentenced to eight years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and in a separate case to a charge of felonious assault.

In the manslaughter case, Parker pleaded guilty to the Jan. 19, 2005 shooting death of 17-year-old Zymond Butler inside an apartment on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Details of the felonious assault case were not available.

In September of 2019, Parker was also sentenced to 18 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was given credit for 38 days served awaiting the disposition of his case and had two motions for early release denied.