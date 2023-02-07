WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was charged after a woman reported that he tried to set fire to her home, according to a report.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Douglas Street NW just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a woman said a man was in her driveway with a propane torch, according to a Warren police report.

When police arrived, they found Kyle Yaratch, 32, on the scene. In the driveway, they also found a propane tank hooked up to a hose and a torch.

Yaratch said it was cold outside and the woman would not let him in, according to the report. Yaratch also said he was using the torch as a “scare tactic.”

Reports say the officers found charring on the side door of the home.

Officers arrested Yaratch, who faces a charge of felony attempt to commit an offense.

Yaratch pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next Monday.