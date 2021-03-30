Man facing charge after reported road-rage incident in Liberty

The other driver told police that the suspect had pointed a gun at him

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing an aggravated menacing charge after a report of a road-rage incident involving a gun near the Walmart in Liberty.

Officers were called to the store around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday for a report that the suspect pointed a gun at another man, who was in the parking lot. The man said the suspect had since left the area.

Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of the lawn and garden area of the store. They said the suspect, Felix Ortiz-Rivera, 39, was stopped by officers as he was standing in the main entrance of the store.

According to a police report, Ortiz-Rivera had a loaded firearm in the waistband of his pants, and he acknowledged that he knew officers would be questioning him.

Ortiz-Rivera told police that he was on Belmont Avenue near Tod when the other man nearly struck the front of his vehicle with his car while changing lanes. He said he tried to talk to the man about his driving, but he said the man didn’t respond.

While they were driving, Ortiz-Rivera said the man then got behind his car. At one point, he said he hit his brakes, letting the man know he was “too close.” He said he then got out of the car and confronted the driver, according to a police report.

Ortiz-Rivera acknowledged that he had his firearm on him at the time but denied pointing it at the other driver, the report stated.

Police arrested Ortiz-Rivera on the charge and noted that his CCW would be seized until further notice.