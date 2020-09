YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Youngstown man on a cruelty to companion animals charge.

In May, the Dog Warden found that 58-year-old Mark Lariccia left his dogs in a house with no food or running water, according to the prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors said it happened at a house on Colby Avenue in Youngstown.

