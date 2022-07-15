AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of leading police on a 105-mph chase after saying he wanted to eat his ex-wife’s liver is now in the Mahoning County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

Andrew Morris, 53, of Plain City, Ohio, is also charged with OVI, failure to comply with officers, using weapons while intoxicated and improperly handling firearms. He is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, Morris led Austintown officers on a chase on July 6 after reports that he had a gun around his neck and was threatening suicide by cop.

The report stated that Morris also made statements about cutting his ex-wife’s liver out with a knife and “eating it while she dies.”

The chase began after police spotted the vehicle Morris was driving on state Route 46 near 76 Drive. Police said it reached speeds of 105 miles per hour before officers’ stop sticks damaged the tires, causing it to stop in a grassy area off Route 11, near the Columbiana exit.

Police said Morris smelled like alcohol.

Five firearms, knives and ammunition were collected by authorities, the report stated.

Crews took him to the hospital for an evaluation before transporting him to the jail.