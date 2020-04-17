Man facing assault charges, accused of biting, hitting staff at St. Elizabeth

He faces misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges for allegedly attacking staff at St. Elizabeth Health Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man facing misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges, accused of attacking staff at St. Elizabeth Health Center was arraigned Thursday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin agreed with a recommendation from the court’s pretrial services program and released Donnovan Slocum, 23, on his own recognizance. City prosecutors did not object to the recommendation as Slocum has a minimal criminal record, although he does have a warrant out of Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

Reports from hospital police say officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to a room where Slocum was giving staff difficulty.

At first, Slocum seemed to calm down but then began kicking things when he was told he was not being released from the hospital, according to the report.

According to a report, as officers tried to get him under control, one officer was hit in the head and another was bit on a finger.

A nurse was also bit on the elbow, reports say.

Slocum faces four counts of assault as well as a single count of resisting arrest.

It is not clear when his next court date will be because of the slowing down of court operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.