AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police say he punched another man inside the dormitories at Hollywood Gaming and Racecourse.

Officers were called to the employee dormitory at the casino at about 11 p.m. Sunday where a man told them, through an interpreter because he couldn’t speak English, that his roommate, 27-year-old Vincente Garcia, punched him several times in the face as he was sleeping.

Police noted that the victim had a cut on his lip, which need medical attention, the report stated.

Officers found Garcia in a nearby room. According to the report. Garcia told officers that the victim was talking loudly on his phone while Garcia was trying to sleep and would not stop so Garcia punched him once and pushed him up against the wall.

Garcia was arrested and booked in the Mahoning County Jail on an assault charge.