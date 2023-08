GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man who is facing aggravated arson charges was in court Wednesday morning.

Austin Dunmire is charged with three felony counts of aggravated arson.

He’s accused of setting a house on fire in June in the 200 block of South Market Street in Girard.

Dunmire pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at his arraignment. His bond was set at $250,000

He’s set for a pretrial hearing next week.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.