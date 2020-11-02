Youngstown man faces weapon, domestic charges after shooting incident

Police said the man was caught at his girlfriend's house after an incident with his father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man faces weapons and domestic violence charges after police were called to a fight with weapons late Saturday at a home on the south side.

Brandon Leonelli, 23, of South Schenley Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and domestic violence.

He was arrested after police were called about 10:45 p.m. to a report of a fight with weapons at a home in the 3300 block of Neilson Avenue. When officers arrived, a man there said Leonelli was upset about a fight he got in the night before, fired a gun and drove away.

Someone else showed police a video of Leonelli that was sent to their phone showing him firing shots at the house from his car, reports said. Police did recover two 9mm shell casings in the street in front of the house, reports said.

Leonelli was not there when police arrived, but they went to a home in the 3500 block of LaSalle Avenue where his car was spotted. When police got there, a woman in the home told Leonelli to come out and he did, but that was before officers caught him trying to get out of the back of the home.

Police searched the home and found a 9mm handgun with an empty magazine, reports said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: