YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an East Side man Tuesday was arrested for his third weapons offense.

Tony Davis, 41, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said a truck Davis was driving was pulled over about 10:55 p.m. at East Indianola Avenue and Rush Boulevard for having a broken brake light. Davis could be seen reaching behind him and he also appeared to be very nervous when speaking to police, reports said.

Police say Davis said there were no weapons in the truck when asked.

Because Davis has a suspended license, he was asked to get out of the truck so it could be searched before it was towed. Underneath one of the seats police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, reports said.

Davis is not allowed to have a gun because of a conviction dating back to 2001 for participation in a criminal gang. He was sentenced to nine years in that case but was granted an early release after serving about three years.

Davis was also arrested in 2012 and 2013 on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, for which he was sent to prison. He also did a year in prison after being arrested in 2015 on drug charges, according to court records.