Man faces third gun charge following chase in Youngstown early Tuesday

Tremaine Wright has gone to prison twice for the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested following a foot and vehicle chase early Tuesday evening on Youngstown’s south side now faces his third charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tramaine Wright, 24, is in the Mahoning County Jail following his arrest about 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Earle Avenue. He also faces charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and various traffic charges.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car driven by Wright after they saw it drive through a red light at Williamson Avenue and Market Street. The car failed to stop and led police on a chase through several streets, hitting another car on West Warren Avenue.

Officers broke off the chase after the car was going over 70 miles per hour at West Warren and Rosedale avenues, but police kept in sight and saw it slow down and saw Wright open the driver’s side door. Wright bailed out of the car in the 600 block of West Evergreen Avenue and was holding a gun in his hands as he ran, reports said.

Two officers chased Wright through several back yards before he was arrested, reports said.

A juvenile was in the passenger seat and stayed there while Wright was running, reports said. Officers searched the car and found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol underneath the driver’s seat that had an extended magazine loaded with 23 rounds. Reports said the juvenile told police the gun was his, and he was booked into the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a weapons charge.

Officers checked the area where Wright was running and found a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with a 14-round magazine, reports said.

Court records show Wright was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for a May 2018 arrest where police found a gun and drugs in a car he was driving that was pulled over for a traffic stop.

In 2016, he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as other charges, but the details of that arrest are not available.

Court records show Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of a felony conviction in juvenile court.