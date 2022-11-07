YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Coitsville man who almost wrecked his motorcycle early Saturday morning also had a gun on him.

Nickolas Kover, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said a city police officer on patrol about 1:25 a.m. saw a motorcycle Kover was riding on Courtland Avenue almost fall to the ground and the officer pulled him over.

When asked if he had anything to drink, reports said Kover told the officer “too damn much” before telling the officer he had a gun. Kover then pulled a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol out of his jacket.

An officer who just got there as backup took the pistol away, reports said.

Reports said police smelled marijuana coming from the storage compartment on the motorcycle and found two marijuana cigars and a small amount of marijuana.

At the police station Kover agreed to a field sobriety test after complaining he wanted to go home, reports said. He failed that test and refused to take a breath test after initially saying he would take one, reports said.