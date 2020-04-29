Man faces gun, pot possession charge after Youngstown traffic stop

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a gun charge after he was pulled over late Monday for having no registration and running a red light.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick agreed to release Tyren Wallace, 27, from the Mahoning County Jail on his own recognizance after he was arraigned in a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a minor misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Wallace was pulled over about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Market Street and Willis Avenue and was asked out of his car after police spotted marijuana flakes on his clothes, reports said.

In the car, officers reported finding three bags of marijuana and a loaded .380-caliber handgun.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr says he had no objection to releasing Wallace until his preliminary hearing because he has no prior criminal record.

Wallace also pleaded no contest to the minor misdemeanor marijuana charge, was found guilty and find $150.

