Man faces gun charge in Liberty; bullet found in underwear

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing gun charges following an incident in Liberty Saturday.

Saun Peterson, 19, was arrested after police were called to an apartment on Holly Drive where witnesses say Peterson was holed up inside with a gun.

According to a police report, a woman said that Peterson came to the residence with others but then locked himself inside the apartment after she and others left when they became frightened.

When officers knocked on the door, Peterson did not immediately answer and officers said they heard noises and what sounded like the “manipulation of a firearm,” the sound a slide makes on a gun, the report stated.

Peterson finally came to the door and appeared heavily intoxicated, officers said. He told them he admitted to drinking “Henny” and using marijuana.

When officers entered the apartment they noted that furniture was thrown around and they found a loaded gun underneath a bed. It had an extended magazine containing 22 rounds and one in the chamber.

Peterson was booked in the Trumbull County Jail on several charges including carrying concealed weapons, using weapons while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Officers said that during his booking into the jail, corrections officers found a bullet in his underwear.