Man faces gun charge following accident

Reports said a man was found Monday at an accident scene with a stolen gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was found Monday at an accident scene with a stolen gun.

Chantelle Scott, 23, of Gypsy Lane, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called about 3:15 p.m. Monday to East Indianola and Homewood avenues for a two-car accident. When they got there, Scott was out of a car but then got into one of the cars that was involved in the accident.

Reports said Scott kept tugging at his waistband and he appeared nervous. At one point he took a bag of marijuana and a scale out of his pocket and leaned back in his seat. When he leaned back, officers could see a pistol in his waistband, reports said.

The gun was a .45-caliber Glock that was reported stolen this year in Youngstown, reports said.

Scott was taken out of the car and handcuffed.