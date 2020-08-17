Man faces gun and drug charges after parking on sidewalk outside Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a loaded handgun, drugs and over $2,800 cash a man’s car who parked on a sidewalk and tried to go into a bar.

Reports said a large crowd gathered about 11 p.m. Friday to watch as police arrested Kyree Grabe, 25, of Cooper Street, and extra officers had to be called in because of the size of the crowd.

Police were standing on the corner of Mahoning and North Lakeview avenues to ensure a bar there was complying with state and local social distancing guidelines when Grabe pulled up on the sidewalk directly behind the officers and parked his car.

The officers told Grabe they would give him a parking ticket and Grabe asked if he had to sign it, reports said.

When Grabe was told no, he left the car and went to walk into the bar, reports said. Reports said he left a back window down and when an officer looked inside, they saw the butt end of a handgun sticking out from under a seat.

Officers grabbed Grabe and placed him under arrest for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. They also searched him and found the cash and some drugs, reports said. It was then that the crowd appeared and several officers were called in because they were unruly.

Because of the crowd, the decision was made to tow the car to the B&O Station on lower Mahoning Avenue, where the car was searched. Inside the car, police found more crack cocaine and a large bag of heroin along with a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

Officers let Grabe call his girlfriend before he was taken to jail and reports said he admitted on the call that the gun was his, reports said.

Judge Carla Baldwin set Grabe’s bond at $27,500 on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, the improper handling charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.