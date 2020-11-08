Man faces DUI charges after running truck carrying logs into ditch in Southington

Logs were on the road, which caused traffic to slow, but the road was not closed

Southington logging truck vs car accident

WKBN

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A big truck carrying logs ran off the road in Southington Sunday afternoon.

It happened after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Barclay Messerly and Helsey Fusselman roads.

The truck ran off the road and into a ditch.

Logs were on the road, which caused traffic to slow, but the road was not closed. Crews were able to clean up the scene by 5:30 p.m.

According to officials on the scene, the driver, an adult male, is being charged with a DUI and other charges. His 16-year-old nephew was also in the car.

Both were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

