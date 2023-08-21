(WKBN) – A Mahoning County man is facing charges stemming from the investigation into a missing teenage girl.

Jonathan Alexander was arraigned Monday on charges of felony inducing panic and misdemeanor interference with custody and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

He was arrested on Sunday.

A judge ordered Alexander not to have contact with the victim or her mother.

The teenager was found safe after her mother reported her missing to Warren police on August 13. Her family last saw her around 8 p.m. the night before.