Man faces charges related to nude photos of teen girl in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is back in Mahoning County to face charges related to nude photographs of a teenage girl.

June 2, a Mahoning County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Nicholas Caracozza on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented performance charges.

U.S. Marshals arrested Caracozza in Texas and brought him back to the area for his arraignment on the charges. He was booked into the jail on Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation in Austintown in May of 2018. Investigators say it’s alleged that Caracozza obtained nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl, which he then downloaded to his computer.