Man faces charges after police find drugs, cash, loaded gun in car, police say

Local News

Gerald Jackson is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Monday on drug and gun charges

Gerald Jackson, facing drug and gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Washingtonville man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports say police found drugs, cash, a loaded gun and almost 100 rounds of ammunition in a car he had been sitting in for a long time Thursday.

Gerald Jackson, 36, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Monday on drug and gun charges.

According to reports, police were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of West Pasadena Avenue for a report of two men who had been in a parked car for a very long time.

The men told police who arrived that they were waiting to give a man in a nearby home a ride but both of them gave false identities to police, reports say.

Because of that, both men were ordered out of the car. According to reports, Jackson had a bag of methamphetamine on him and four pills.

Reports say, police then searched the car and found a bag of heroin under the driver’s seat and over $1,500 cash in the passenger’s side door. In a backpack in the backseat, police found 91 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, two scales and lots of small sandwich bags which are typically used by drug dealers.

In a drawstring bag in the back seat police found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun and six more rounds of ammunition, reports say.

There was also a marijuana grinder in the bag, according to reports.

Jackson told police the gun wasn’t his, reports say, but it was in his bag and that he had handled it a few days ago but forgot it was in the car.

The passenger was not charged.

