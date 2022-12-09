GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is in the Mercer County Jail facing nine felony charges that all have to do with soliciting a minor for sex.

John Schlopy, 35, of Greenville, is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, unlawful contact with a minor – prostitution, unlawful contact with a minor – sexual abuse of children, criminal use of communication facility, criminal solicitation – statutory sexual assault: 11 years or older, criminal solicitation – indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, criminal solicitation – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age and criminal solicitation – aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, Mercer Pennsylvania State Police interviewed the victim who said Schlopy first started contacting her in March or April of this year and asked for nude photos of the 14-year-old victim. At some point, Schlopy allegedly sent the victim $10 on a mobile payment service for nude photos. The victim says she eventually gave in and sent two nude photos and then blocked him.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim says Schlopy began messaging her again one month later on a different account. When she blocked that account, Schlopy is suspected of messaging her again on a different account asking for more nude photos, the victim again gave in and sent more photos, then blocked him, the complaint stated.

The victim says Schlopy asked to meet to engage in sex acts. He allegedly sent her another $10 that was labeled “for fun video,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim alleges Schlopy also sent her unsolicited photos of his genitals. The victim asked for him to stop, but Schlopy allegedly just asked her “if it was big or not” and “if she liked it,” according to the criminal complaint.

The messages were discovered by the victim’s parent and an investigation with police was initiated.

The victim then gave an officer permission to assume her identity through the social media account. Schlopy then messaged the victim’s account on Nov. 28. The officer responded, acting like the victim, and Schlopy allegedly discussed meeting the victim in her driveway to perform sexual acts, according to the criminal complaint.

Schlopy allegedly offered the officer, acting as the victim, $200 for sex acts and an addition $100 for other acts.

PSP charged and arrested Schlopy on Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, December 21.