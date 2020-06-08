Man faces 3 years in prison after driving drunk in Youngstown, his 6th OVI offense

Eberth appeared drunk and could not perform a field sobriety test and he refused to take a breath test

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Martin Eberth’s attorney has a strange coming home gift for him when he is done serving a three year prison term imposed Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for felony OVI.

John Juhasz told Judge R. Scott Krichbaum he wants to get Eberth a ball when is released from prison.

The reason, Juhasz said, is a simple one; to remind his client to “keep his eye on the ball” and focus on staying sober.

Eberth, 41, of Herbert Road in Canfield, pleaded guilty in February to a third degree felony charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a repeat offender specification.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Eberth was arrested after deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriffs Office responded Sept. 29 to a one car accident in Canfield and found Eberth outside of his car, which was wrecked.

Eberth appeared drunk and could not perform a field sobriety test. He refused to take a breath test, Rich said.

The arrest was Eberth’s sixth OVI offense since 1998.

Juhasz said his client is smart and a leader when he is sober and his employer has promised him he can have his job back once he is done serving his sentence.

But Eberth also gets busy with work and other obligations and neglects trying to stay sober, Juhasz said. The ball will be to remind him to remember to focus on his sobriety before anything else, Juhasz said.

“He gets busy with work and he sort of finds excuses and the demons creep back in,” Juhasz said.

Eberth said he has lost everything because of his troubles with alcohol. He did not have much more to say.

Judge Krichbaum said it is only because of divine providence that no one was ever injured or killed any of the times Eberth was driving drunk.

“Driving a car while you’re intoxicated is like firing a gun into a crowd,” Judge Krichbaum said.

Eberth was ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and counseling while he is in prison. His license was also suspended for life.