YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of nine men charged with sending drugs from Puerto Rico to Youngstown pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

Erick Rosa-Martinez, no age listed, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to one count of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 17.

Rosa-Martinez and eight others were indicted in June by a federal grand jury. They are accused of bringing in cocaine from Puerto Rico and selling it in the Youngstown area between April 2020 and December.

According to the indictment in the case, Rosa-Martinez was one of two men supplying cocaine to a third man, who in turn gave it to others to sell in Youngstown.

The indictment lists 33 separate telephone conversations between the members of the drug ring and a confidential source discussing drug transactions. It also details members mailing large amounts of cash, $82,000 in one case and $116,000 in another, to buy cocaine.

One of the defendants also had six guns at one point in the investigation, according to the indictment.

The indictment said an ounce of cocaine typically sold for $1,050.