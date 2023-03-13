YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of firing a gun into a North Side home in 2020 pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Javier Hill, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge John Durkin to a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta is recommending a sentence of two to three years in prison plus an additional year for a firearm specification, bringing the total recommended sentence to three to four years.

Sentencing is set for April 19.

Hill’s $10,000 bond will remain in effect as he awaits his sentencing.

Hill is accused of firing a gun early Aug. 8, 2020, into a home on the single digit block of Saranac Avenue.

A woman who was in the car with Hill when the shots were fired at the home, Hill’s sister, was wounded in that shooting and was found in a car at Elm and Broadway avenues.

Hill’s attorney, Lynn Maro, said today that ballistics evidence analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation show that shots were fired from the home that Hill was shooting at.

Brevetta said it appears that one of those rounds fired from the home hit Hill’s sister.

Maro said Hill went to the home to look for people who had beat up his sister earlier in the evening.