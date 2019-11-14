Man enters guilty pleas in major Youngstown cocaine bust

Authorities serving a search warrant at a Youngstown home found cocaine and eight handguns, as well as 15 pounds of pot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who lost a suppression motion in federal court in his gun and drug case entered guilty pleas Thursday.

Jamaar Kimble, 38, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before Judge Dan Aaron Polster to charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

He is expected to be sentenced on March 5.

Kimble was indicted in May based on evidence found in a Jan. 31, 2017 search of a Cordova Avenue home, where he was supposed to be staying in. Authorities found five kilograms of cocaine, eight handguns and 15 pounds of marijuana.

The warrant was served after authorities set up a controlled delivery of a package of cocaine that was intercepted in Missouri before being allowed to be sent to a Cordova Avenue home Kimble was staying at.

Judge Polster denied the motion to suppress in October.

Among the guns found in the home were four .40-caliber semiautomatic handguns, two .380-caliber semiautomatic handguns, a .357-Magnum and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.