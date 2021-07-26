Man enters guilty pleas in federal meth ring case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of six people charged in federal court with selling methamphetamine in the Mahoning Valley pleaded guilty Friday to three charges.

Timothy Lowery, 33, of Warren, entered pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Sentencing will be Nov. 22. Lowery remains in custody.

Lowery is one of six people accused of working to sell methamphetamine from July 8, 2019, to December throughout the Northern District of Ohio.

Top, left to right: Jaclyn Szachury, Michael Lee, Neil Dye; Bottom, left to right: Courtney Wilson, Timothy Lowery, Mary Clearwater

An indictment in the case said Lowery was given drugs by others to sell to other methamphetamine users.

He also pleaded guilty to having a .16-gauge shotgun that is not registered.

Part of the case was made with undercover buys of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine by “confidential sources” working for the FBI, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said when the indictments in the case were unsealed in May.

Lowery is the third person charged in the case to plead guilty.