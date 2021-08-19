Man enters guilty plea in gun, chase arrest in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man who was arrested on a gun charge following a chase in April entered guilty pleas in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Gregory Hundley, 29, pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four years in prison with at least one year mandatory. Sentencing is set for Oct. 21.

Hundley was free on bond when he entered his pleas and will be free on bond until his sentencing.

He was arrested about 8:30 p.m. April 18 in the 500 block of West Princeton Avenue after leading police on a car and foot chase.

Reports said police were called to a home in the first block of East Judson Avenue for a report of a man kicking the door of his child’s mother and threatening her.

As officers were on the way, one of them spotted a vehicle Hundley was driving and turned around to try and stop it.

Reports said Hundley failed to stop and instead kept driving until he stopped abruptly in a driveway in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue and jumped out the driver’s side door. An officer could see him running with a gun in his hand, reports said.

Police blocked the area off before searching it. They found Hundley hiding under a porch in the 500 block of West Princeton Avenue, reports said. In the yard next door, police found a loaded gun, reports said.

According to the report, Hundley was questioned about the gun and told police he needs a gun “due to a lot going on” and that he “is in fear for his safety.”

The woman at the home Hundley was trying to get into told police he became upset after their child picked up her phone and dialed Hundley’s phone by accident.