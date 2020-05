The driver told police that his foot got caught up with the pedals

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly driver went through the window of a Sprint store in Howland.

It happened Friday afternoon at the store on Route 46.

No injuries were reported.

The driver told police that his foot got caught up with the pedals. It was a slow drive through the building.

No customers were in the store at the time; only three employees were there.

Police are investigating.