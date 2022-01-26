WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a cellphone theft where the seller was reportedly dragged by the would-be buyer.

According to a police report, two people went to the Circle K on North Park Avenue on Monday to sell a couple of iPhones to a man they met on social media.

One of the sellers handed the would-be buyer one of the cellphones and began explaining how to transfer data. The buyer then asked for the second phone. As the seller was handing the phone over, the woman who was driving the car put it in gear and took off, dragging the seller through the parking lot, according to the police report.

The seller suffered a road rash but refused medical treatment, the report stated.

Security video was reviewed, but the camera was not pointed toward the location where the theft happened.

Police were able to identify an internet lead to the person accused of taking the phones.