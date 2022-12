LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.

It happened just after 2 a.m. when Marc Tunno, 48, went off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and a tree.

Tunno was not wearing a seatbelt and Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post said they think alcohol was a factor.

OSHP reminds you to get a designated driver if you plan on drinking and to buckle up.