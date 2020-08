Bystanders pulled him out of the pool and gave him CPR

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A 59-year-old man died at the hospital Wednesday after being pulled out of the water at Willow Lake Park.

According to the Champion Fire Department, the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and bystanders pulled him out of the pool and gave him CPR.

The responders continued to give him CPR and then took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The Trumbull County Coroner said they are investigating to determine the cause of death.

