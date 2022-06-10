YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was shot on the East Side early Thursday evening has died from his wounds.

The 27-year-old man, who was found in a detached garage on Byron Street, was shot about 7 p.m. and taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center. However, he passed away overnight.

The man’s death is the ninth homicide of the year in Youngstown. Last year, the city had 31 homicides for the year. At this point last year, Youngstown had 12 homicides.

Police said they were not sure if the man had a connection to the home where the garage is located. They said there was a trail of evidence from a field on Byron Street to the garage.

Investigators found multiple weapons and said multiple shots were fired, but they did not say if those shots were fired from one gun or multiple guns.

Some evidence was also found in the field by investigators.

Police also said a second gunshot victim showed up at the hospital about 20 minutes after the man from Byron Street arrived. Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said Friday that detectives are not sure where the man was shot and if he was even shot in Youngstown.

Police are investigating that as a second incident at this time.