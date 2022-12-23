NESHANNOCK Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Police were called to an accident where a man was hit by a car while jogging early Friday morning in Neshannock, Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the intersection of Wilmington Road and Nesbitt Road around 5 a.m. where they found the victim laying on the roadway.

Reports said that the 67-year-old victim was jogging until police said that the driver struck him with his vehicle on Wilmington Road.

Police said that his vehicle then left the roadway striking a fire hydrant , and coming to rest against a block wall.

When police arrived, they noticed that the victim was unconscious and his injuries were being treated. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he died.

PSP and PennDOT assisted at the scene. Police said that the road was shut down for approximately three hours.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.