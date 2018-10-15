Man died in bad Youngstown house fire over the weekend Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators said a man is dead after a bad house fire in Youngstown over the weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning at a house on St. Louis Avenue.

Officials said the fire does not appear to be arson. It looks like it started in the kitchen.

Investigators also said the man lived there with his fiancée. She was not home at the time.

Right now, they're not releasing the victim's name.

A witness called 911 as he was driving through the area after seeing the fire from far away.

Firefighters said when they got there, a bathtub fell through the second floor, almost hitting them.

They had to climb to the roof to fight the fire.

It's still under investigation.