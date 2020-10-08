Man deemed competent to stand trial in East Side Youngstown murder case

Leonard Carter is charged for the death of a man found in a vacant Willow Street home that later burned down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time, a man has been found competent to stand trial for the death of a man last March in a vacant East Side Youngstown home.

The evaluation comes after a previous evaluation found Leonard Carter, 31, of Stewart Street, competent to stand trial after he was earlier ruled incompetent but his competency was restored.

His attorneys in May asked Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a second evaluation, which was released Thursday. As such, he will stand trial for the death of Marqueese Shine, 27.

Shine was found March 27, 2019, in a vacant 771 Willow St. home that later burned to the ground. DNA tests linked Carter to Shine’s body. Police estimated he had been dead about a week before he was found.

Police found Shine’s body after a man approached an officer on patrol in the area and said he was attacked in the home. Police investigating his claims found Shine’s body on the second floor.

Carter had also been charged with felonious assault for two previous attacks in the area. Police said he would lure men to the Valley Street home and then attack them with a machete. He was indicted on the felonious assault charges before a superseding indictment in August, charging him with Shine’s murder.

According to court records, a trial date has not been set for Carter.

