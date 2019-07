Officers said they found a man lying in a parking lot along Highland Avenue

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is dead after a shooting in New Castle, police said.

It happened Friday outside of Scusties Pizza on Highland Avenue.

Officers said they found a man lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police said they arrested a suspect with a gun who was still on the scene. They haven’t released the suspect’s name.