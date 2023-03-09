YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man convicted last year on charges stemming from a search warrant served at his South Side home was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to almost five years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down a sentence of four years and 11 months for Marquis Huffman, 30, who was convicted of 10 drug and gun charges following a trial in May.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 7, 2021, search warrant served at Huffman’s Willis Avenue home by Youngstown police during an investigation into drug activity.

Reports said officers found pills, fentanyl, 55 bags of crack cocaine and three semiautomatic handguns.

Huffman is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 burglary conviction in common pleas court.

Huffman also served an 18-month prison sentence in 2016 after he was one of 37 people indicted for selling drugs in Mahoning County.