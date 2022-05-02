YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found over $12,000 cash and a loaded handgun Saturday on a man who had previously been sentenced to a year in prison for a gun crime.

Tyquon Myers, 23, of Atkinson Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and drug charges.

Myers has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at North Meridian Road and Mahoning Avenue.

Reports said a car Myers was driving was pulled over by members of the police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit for an improper turn.

Officers said they could smell marijuana in the car and Myers was asked out of the car after a records check found out he has a warrant from Columbiana County for trafficking in drugs. He was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol under the driver’s seat, reports said. Police also found 14 pills and $12,571 cash.

Myers is not allowed to have a gun because of 2020 convictions on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing.

The charges stem from a Dec. 28, 2019, arrest by Boardman police after a woman said Myers fired several shots at her apartment Nov. 10, 2019.

Myers was sentenced to a year in prison Jan. 27, 2021, but was also given credit for 140 days he already served while awaiting the disposition of his case.