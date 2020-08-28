Man convicted of Youngstown mother’s murder sentenced to 30 years to life

Larenz Rhodes, 19, is one of seven men charged in the 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Crystal Hernandez

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two days after being convicted of murder and other charges, Larenz Rhodes was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

The 19-year-old was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Rhodes is one of seven men charged in the 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Crystal Hernandez in her Youngstown apartment.

Police found Hernandez with her young son on her chest. The boy was not hurt.

Investigators said she was killed because the men were looking for her boyfriend, who they’d been feuding with.

Three co-defendants testified against Rhodes in a five-day trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

