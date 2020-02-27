Man convicted of shooting woman outside Niles bar gets maximum prison sentence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man convicted in the shooting death of a woman outside a Niles bar has received the maximum sentence.

Britney Mazanec’s mother, Tammy Stone, was overcome with emotion as Judge Ronald Rice sentenced 29-year-old Ryan Daniels, Sr. to six years.

“I hope he thinks about everything he did that night. I hope he relives it. I hope that he learned,” she said.

Just last week, a jury found Daniels guilty of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of Mazanec last February outside Hideaway Lounge.

“I’m not a cold person. I look at every aspect of this incident. It eats me alive daily,” Daniels said.

During the trial, Daniels testified that he didn’t think his gun was loaded when he tapped twice on the passenger window of Mazanec’s car and his firearm went off.

His attorney, Fernando Mack, asked for leniency.

“He takes full responsibility for his actions that night,” Mack said.

But Judge Rice sentenced him to the maximum of six years behind bars.

“You shot an innocent young lady and left her in her car to die. You wanted this court and the jury to believe it was an accident yet your actions demonstrate otherwise,” Judge Rice said.

“This case clearly warranted the maximum sentence. It’s a shame we could not charge this defendant with a more serious offense. This was a defendant who obviously knew better, he had been trained with a carry concealed permit,” said Asst. Prosecutor Chris Becker.