Man convicted of burning houses in Warren to collect insurance sentenced

This is the last of three suspects to be sentenced in the scheme

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last of three men convicted in a scheme to intentionally set houses on fire in Warren to collect insurance money was sentenced this week.

Daryl Evans was sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges that he bought two houses in Warren – one on Parkman Road and another on Hamilton Street – and set them on fire to collect the insurance money.

He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $146,5463.

Two other men charged in the scheme, Maurice Evans and David White, took plea deals earlier. Evans was sentenced 34 months in prison on mail fraud charges and ordered to pay back $83,804. White was sentenced to 52 months in prison, also on mail fraud charges, and ordered to pay back $62,659.

Prosecutors say Daryl Evans purchased a house located at 1628 Hamilton St. SW, purchasing an insurance policy on the house shortly thereafter. He used the house as a rental property from 2011 to 2014.

Evans also purchased 267 Parkman Road and began renting out that property as well.

Investigators say Daryl and Maurice Evans conspired to intentionally set fire to the Hamilton Street property and then submit insurance claims, lying about the cause of the fire.

They say Maurice Evans hired an unnamed arsonist to set fire to the house in August 2013.

The fire there damaged the house but did not completely destroy it. Daryl and Maurice Evans set fire to the house again in April of 2014, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also say that Daryl Evans and White did the same thing at the house on Parkman Road to collect more insurance money. It says Evans paid White in cash and drugs for setting the fire, and Evans then collected the insurance money.