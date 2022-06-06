CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing criminal charges after police said he tried to force a woman at knifepoint in Champion Friday night.

David Honzu is being held on $500,000 bond on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in Warren Municipal Court Monday.

Champion Police Chief Jeff White called it a “close call” for the victim, who he says was approached by Honzu while vacuuming her car at a car wash in the township at around 10:30 P.M. on June 3.

White says Honzu entered the woman’s vehicle and tried to force her into a vehicle at knifepoint. White says Honzu grabbed ahold of her by her hoodie, but she was able to break free by pushing on her passenger door. She then ran to a nearby business screaming for help, according to police.

White says his officers were able to quickly identify Honzu as a suspect. He was arrested by deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office and booked into the county jail by 3:09 a.m. Saturday morning.

This isn’t the first time Honzu has been convicted of similar crimes. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted abduction for trying to lure a jogger into his vehicle on Airport Road in Champion in 2015. He was also convicted of rape in 1995.