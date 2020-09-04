Man convicted of 2016 beating now facing charges related to July attack at Austintown bar

Four years ago, Sam Daviduk was convicted of beating his girlfriend's father and a judge said she was worried he would use his MMA training to hurt someone in the future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was indicted on a felonious assault charge with a repeat violent offender specification by a Mahoning County grand jury. Four years ago, a former judge who sentenced him for another crime said she was worried he would be violent again.

Sam Daviduk, 25, of Youngstown, was indicted Thursday for a July 11 attack on a man at Shotz Bar in Austintown.

The man was found unconscious and bleeding when officers got there.

Reports say police who responded saw a video of the fight, in which several people were involved and Daviduk grabbed the victim, choked him, threw him to the ground and kicked him in the head several times.

Part of the man’s skull had to be removed because of a brain bleed.

Daviduk was recently named one of the U.S. Marshals’ top five fugitives before he was arrested August 7.

In August 2016, he was sentenced to two years in prison in common pleas court by former Judge Shirley Christian after he pleaded guilty to beating up his girlfriend’s father.

At the time, Daviduk’s defense attorney said he had been going through MMA training and was hoping to become professional before he was arrested.

Judge Christian said at the time that she was worried what might happen in the future if Daviduk used his training if he got angry at someone.

