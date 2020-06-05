Man convicted in murder of elderly neighbor files another appeal, asks for court-appointed attorney

This latest appeal appeal challenges a January decision by the Trumbull County 11th District Court of Appeals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen from Niles who was convicted in the brutal murder of his elderly neighbor is appealing to the Ohio State Supreme Court and is asking for an attorney to represent him.

Jacob LaRosa is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the March 2015 beating death of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro.

Prosecutors say LaRosa, who was 15 at the time of the crime, also tried to rape the woman.

This latest appeal challenges a January decision by the Trumbull County 11th District Court of Appeals.

LaRosa is asking for a court-appointed attorney and to be free of any costs related to his appeal. That motion was granted this week, providing he files an affidavit of indigence within 20 days.